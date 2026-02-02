Students take part in drugs awareness rally

Vijayawada: As part of the 35-day campaign aimed at creating a drug-free society, the sixth day of the ‘Drugs Pai Dandayatra’ cycle rally was conducted in a grand manner within the limits of the Gunadala Police Station in Vijayawada on Sunday. The campaign is being organised under the leadership of NTR District Police Commissioner SV Raja Sekhar Babu, with the slogan of taking a decisive step against drug abuse.

The Day-6 cycle rally, covering part of the 510-km yatra across the district, was held under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Srikrishna Kanth Patel. A large number of students from Mother Teresa College of Nursing, Gunadala, and VIMS College actively participated in the rally, lending strong support to the anti-drug movement.

The rally commenced from Bhanu Nagar and passed through Madhura Nagar, where a public meeting was organised on BRTS Road.

Later, the cycle rally resumed from the public meeting venue and passed through Bhanu Nagar, Madhura Nagar, Davubuchayya Colony, Devi Nagar, and Gadde Vari Polalu before reaching Ulavacharu Company, covering key residential and commercial localities to spread awareness among the public.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police MBM Murali Krishna, Central Assistant Commissioner of Police Damodar, Gunadala Inspector Vasireddy Srinivas, Third Traffic Inspector Kishore Babu, Mother Teresa Nursing College Chairman Arjun Rao, personnel from the Task Force, and Eagle team participated in the programme.