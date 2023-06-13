Revanth Reddy's big warning to Telangana senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar

TPCC President Revanth Reddy has warned that criminal action will be taken against IAS officer Arvind Kumar if he does not withdraw the legal notices served on him in the matter related to ORR lease and tendering.

Revanth through his advocate replied to the legal notice sent by Arvind Kumar in the ORR lease matter. There are service rules about how an IAS officer should act and perform responsibilities. But Arvind Kumar is acting as a politician without following those rules and not giving the information asked.

According to All India Services (Conduct) Rules 1968..IAS officer should act neutrally without political motives. But Arvind Kumar was speaking on behalf of the party. Half of Nehru ORR falls under Malkajigiri Parliament, which I represent as MP.

Even though there is a possibility of getting a higher income, without thinking about it, the government's income has been compromised and the ORR toll collection tender has been awarded to IRB for 30 years for only Rs.7380 crores.

Moreover, all the rules were arbitrarily violated in the course of awarding the IRB tender. The HMDA Master Plan will end in 2031. If it is leased for 30 years, the master plan will change after 2031. That will cause more problems , he added.