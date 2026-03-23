Revanth Reddy’s dream project

Hyderabad: Not withstandingthe political hurdles, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy remains steadfast in implementing his “dream project”, the Musi Rejuvenation Project. He will avail of the proven expertise of celebrated planners, who have carved a niche in the conservation of rivers across cities like Thames in London, while drawing inspiration from South Korea’s Cheonggyecheon River restoration and the Hangang Project.

The embankment project targets the entire 55 km stretch of the Musi River flowing through Hyderabad. Before conceiving the project, the Chief Minister went into every detail of similar development projects in India and abroad. Towards realising this dream, he held brainstorming sessions with officials and experts drawn from municipal administration and urban development departments, flood control in metro cities, international funding agencies, architects, business agencies and organisations into iconic recreation centres.

A big challenge before executing the multi-crore project was in providing rehabilitation to families displaced alongside the river. Stiff resistance from the affected communities and mounting political pressure created hurdles. However, on the assurances of the government some affected communities are falling in line. The project is to be grounded later this year.

Continuous persuasions with global funding agencies are gradually paying dividends. During his visit to the United States, Revanth Reddy convinced officials from the World Bank of extending huge loans for infrastructure development projects under the Musi project. ADB (Asian Development Bank) has already approved initial funding of Rs 4,000 crore, which is likely to be released shortly.

Officials said that Revanth Reddy had a vision to upscale Hyderabad City as the best destination for night bazaars, night life, global cuisine and star-rated restaurants to attract international tourists. Being alongside Musi Rive, the city has tremendous potential of emerging as a massive service-based economy. Its feasibility has been endorsed by experts from across segments.

Holding the MA&UD portfolio has come in handy as he can focus on the project from close quarters. The project, he describes, will indeed by a game changer for Hyderabad’s development. The Chief Minister, giving a brief of the project, he has sought the consultancies engaged in the preparation of DPRs to look into aspects like employment generation to displaced families to serve as their lifeline.

“The project’s sustainable model is bound to be applauded globally once the works are grounded. The Chief Minister is confident of silencing the opposition and prophets of doom after the world-class project is completed,” said an official, closely involved in it.