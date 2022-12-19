Revanth Reddy's Haat Me Haat Jodo Yatra from Jan 26

Hyderabad: Even as the Telangana Congress is riddled with group politics, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced the launch of his 'padayatra' from January 26. The yatra is part of 'Haat Me Haat jodo yatra' in State.

Addressing the media here, he said party leaders will also take up yatras in their respective mandals, district and assembly constituencies and highlight the BJP and BRS governments' failures. The party will release charge-sheets against the BJP- led Union government and the BRS government in Telangana and distribute them to people during the yatras.

Issues like the Dharani portal, Podu lands, assigned lands, patta lands and plight of farmers and youth will be highlighted in the yatra, Revanth said. All other issues, including Telangana martyrs, education, health, administrative reforms will also be discussed and explained to people, besides the Congress agenda after coming to power in the State.

To a query, the TPCC leader said BC, SC, ST and Minority communities were given importance in the newly constituted committees. "The AICC high command will address the concerns raised by a group of senior leaders who criticised him of giving importance to former TDP leaders in the new committees.

He came down heavily on City Police Commissioner CV Anand alleging that the IPS official was discharging duties at the behest of the BRS. He took strong exception to the raids conducted on the Congress war room without any FIR and stealing important data from the office.

"The party high command will resolve the dissident issue in the party. My aim is to fight for people and address their plights", Revanth said, while appealing to the leaders to fight for people. He said the "fourth estate should not work like real estate" and requested the media to highlight people's issues.