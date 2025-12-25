Revanth vows on home turf: KCR chapter is over

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has blasted former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying, unlike KCR, he did not do ‘passport brokerage’. “I did not deceive innocent people. KCR has deceived people by assuring them that he will send them to Dubai. What is KCR’s status? What are you? I am not afraid of KCR,” the Chief Minister thundered.

Addressing the ‘Atmeya Sammelan’ of newly elected sarpanches at Kosgi in his Kodangal constituency on Wednesday, the Chief Minister warned: “I won't be afraid of KCR even if his entire clan comes.”

Revanth Reddy said that he will not allow the ‘Kalvakuntla family’ to come to power again as long as he is in politics. “It is my vow. In 2029, the Congress will win with a two-thirds majority and with more than 80 MLA seats. The Congress will win more than 100 seats if MLA seats are enhanced to 153 and we will form a ‘people's government’ for the second consecutive time.

KCR, KTR, and Harish Rao should keep this in writing. It is my challenge. I will not allow the ‘venomous KCR family’ to assume power if I continue in politics. It is my vow. I have also taken a vow to remain a son of Kodangal. Coming to power in the next Assembly elections will be a dream for the KCR family.

It will be end of the road for Bharat Rashtra Samithi and KCR. There is no future for the KCR family and the BRS party. BRS and KCR are past. Telangana’s future is the Congress,” the Chief Minister observed.

Targeting BRS working president KT Rama Rao, the Chief Minister said that KTR is a person who had thrown out his own sister for the sake of assets. “It is a wonder that KTR, who is not in a position to answer his own sister’s questions, is throwing challenges at me. I will release lizards into your pants and beat you. Speaking about me is not like cleaning bathrooms in America,” the Chief Minister commented.

The Chief Minister remarked: “KCR troubled me and my family in the past. I left him alone, thinking that the state would experience loss if I started taking revenge. KCR fell in the bathroom on the day I took oath as CM. What is a bigger punishment to KCR than that? KCR transformed his farmhouse into a jail and kept police personnel around it.

The same situation will prevail if KCR is sent to Cherlapally or Chanchalguda jail. KCR’s sins are haunting him. I did not file a single case against KCR, thinking why we should waste public money by offering him food in the jail. However, KCR has been speaking as he wishes. Coming from Nallamala, I became the CM after having served as ZPTC chief, MLA and MP.”

The Chief Minister then challenged KCR to come to Chintamadaka or Kodangal to “settle” the matter, adding: “KCR will die hanging himself if I start speaking.”

Revanth pointed out that the Congress defeated the BRS in the Assembly elections and gave a big zero to BRS party in the Lok Sabha elections. “We defeated the BRS party in the Cantonment and the Jubilee Hills by-elections. We ensured the victory of 8,335 (Cong-backed) sarpanch candidates. But still KCR has been saying that he has an upper hand.

We will settle in the 2029 Assembly elections. We respect KCR’s age. The Assembly will run from December 29 onwards. We are ready to discuss all issues raised by KCR. It is not proper for KCR to conduct press meets in the party office whenever KCR feels free, instead of coming to the Assembly. We will take up ‘real’ discussion in the Assembly,” the CM observed.