Revenue Minister meets SCR GM, seeks changes in new rly lines

Hyderabad: The Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information, and Public Relations, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, met with Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR), on Wednesday. He appealed for changes in the alignment of the new railway lines to be established by SCR through the Khammam and Warangal districts.

The Revenue Minister said that the proposed new railway route from Dornakal to Kusumanchimandal in Khammam district, via Naikgudem to Mothe in Suryapet district, to Gadwal will pass through four mandals, causing farmers to lose their cultivable land.

Similarly, the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) has requested consideration of the master plan and the construction of a Warangal city bypass railway line. He said that the government is giving the highest priority to the development of Warangal city and is preparing a master plan for 2050, keeping in view future needs. In this context, the Railway department requested the addition of the newly constructed railway lines from Nashkal to Hasan Parthi and Nashkal to Chintalapalli to the Warangal master plan.

Arun Kumar Jain said that the currently prepared railway route will damage the Warangal master plan and that the alignment should be changed accordingly.