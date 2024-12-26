Rich tributes paid to Vajpayee on 100th birth anniversary

Hyderabad: Union Minister and BJP Telangana State President G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman and other leaders have recalled the services of Vajpayee during the centenary celebrations being organised by the BJP on Wednesday.

“The democratic values of the nation faced significant threats when Indira Gandhi imposed an emergency, exhibiting dictatorial tendencies, which led to the curtailment of press freedom. During this period, leaders of the Jan Sangh, led by Jayaprakash Narayan, initiated a struggle for democracy. Millions of people were imprisoned during this time, including Vajpayee, who spent 18 months in jail. Countless leaders such as Bangaru Laxman, Indrasena Reddy, and Swayam Sevak leaders were also jailed while fighting for the preservation of democracy. In 1977, the Jana Sangh Party merged into the Janata Party under Jayaprakash Narayan’s leadership,” he said.

He said that the Congress party lacks the moral authority to speak about democracy and that the BJP does not seek a certificate from Congress regarding Ambedkar and democracy. He recalled how in recognition of Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under BJP leadership, designated five significant locations related to Ambedkar as “Pancha Tirthas” in 2014, properly acknowledging their importance in Indian history.

Rajya Sabha member and BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr K Laxman said that the party has organised various service programmes across the country to commemorate Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s centenary. Appreciating the BJP Yuva Morcha leaders and activists for conducting the blood donation camp at the BJP state office, he said, “These centenary celebrations honour Vajpayee’s contributions to the nation during his term as Prime Minister and will continue for a year”.

Dr Laxman said that Atal Bihari Vajpayee exemplified politics based on moral values. “Despite knowing that the government could lose by a single vote in Parliament, he adhered to his principles. He returned to the electorate, sought their forgiveness, and was reinstated as Prime Minister. However, today’s political landscape is marred by leaders who change their allegiance, a situation so dire that even a chameleon would feel embarrassed, he added. “It is currently unclear which party the state ministers are representing or from which party they are contesting. The former Congress government sent Atal Bihari Vajpayee, then the Leader of the Opposition, to represent India at the United Nations conference. Vajpayee was a symbol of patriotism, faith, and commitment. His notable achievements include speaking in Hindi for the first time at the United Nations, where he showcased the richness of Indian languages on an international platform”, he added.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar said it is a pleasure to organise grand events on the occasion of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Jayanti. “Vajpayee was a leader who showcased India’s glory and moral values to the world. He was an inspiration to the people of the country. His leadership in the Pokhran nuclear tests, Golden Quadrilateral, and Rural Roads Scheme are noteworthy contributions”, he said.

He also highlighted the achievements of the former Prime Minister, stating that his leadership, integrity, and focus on national development continue to inspire the nation.

Earlier, as part of the celebrations, the BJP held a rally along with a blood donation camp. Later, distribution of fruits to patients at various hospitals was organised.