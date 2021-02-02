Rise in gender violence disturbing: Webinar

Hyderabad: Respect for each other (men and women) are essential both at home and in public spaces. The status of women a few decades ago was not so bad as today. There is a need to sensitise people and organizing such awareness programmes can go a long way in achieving the goals of gender equality. These were the observations made by Prof S M Rahmatullah, Vice-Chancellor I/c, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), at a valedictory session of the webinar on gender based violence held on January 29.

The Centre for Women Studies (CWS), MANUU in collaboration with Centre for Development Policy and Practice (CDPP) Hyderabad, organised a 16-day campaign to eliminate gender-based violence as per the directive of the Ministry of Women & Child Development. A series of webinars on 'Gender Inequality: the yawning gap between law and the justice delivery system' and other activities were held from January 12 to 29. Rekha Sharma, Chairperson, National Commission for Women, delivered the keynote address at the inaugural function of the series.

Prof Rahmatullah expressed concern at the increasing cases of gender-based violence and how each one should adopt good practices and create an atmosphere of justice.Prof Siddiqui Mohmmad Mahmood, Registrar I/c,stressed the need to create a safe environment for women and spoke of how gender-based violence was a scourge on a civil society.

Prof Amir Ullah, Research Director, CDPP, elaborately spoke of various areas where women are denied their share and said that it is essential for women to be partners in all fields to achieve the real development.

A book titled 'Gender and Inclusion' edited by Prof Shahida and ProfAmir Ullah Khan and published under the aegis of CDPP was released by Prof Rahmatullah on the occasion.

Prof Shahida said there was no dearth of Constitutional and legal provisions in India for women but unfortunately they do not percolate down to reality and all efforts should be made to implement the promises enshrined in our Constitution –Equity, Equality, Justice and Fraternity.