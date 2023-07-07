RMC renamed as Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences

Hyderabad: In a significant move, the State government has officially renamed the Ramagundam Medical College in Peddapally district as the Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS). Health Minister T Harish Rao shared the announcement on Twitter, highlighting the benefits it brings to Singareni employees and their children.

Under the new name, Singareni Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), the college aims to provide quality medical education and healthcare services to Singareni employees and their families. The government has also implemented a reservation policy for the admission of children from Singareni families.

Additionally, 50 beds in the medical college hospital have been exclusively allocated to cater to the healthcare needs of Singareni employees.

This decision reflects the government’s commitment to the welfare of Singareni employees and their families. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao considered their appeal, paving the way for the renaming and transformative measures. The government’s swift action demonstrates its dedication to ensuring access to quality medical education and prioritized healthcare services for Singareni families.

Apart from the reservation of MBBS seats, the allocation of 50 beds specifically for Singareni employees at the medical college hospital further emphasises the government’s commitment to their well-being and healthcare requirements.