Schemes of TDP impossible to implement, says Guduri

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP leader Dr Guduri Srinivas who was defeated as Rajahmundry MP Candidate said that victory and defeat are natural in politics. Speaking to media at the Parliamentary Party office here on Thursday, he said that the YSRCP government has done a lot of work by providing welfare schemes to all communities. However, he said that it was surprising that the YSRCP lost the election and it was not clear where the error had occurred. Dr Srinivas accused the Telugu Desam Party of giving promises with impossible schemes. He said they will wait for six months to see how far this government will implement the promises.

He stated that if the promises are not implemented, they will fight against the government on behalf of the people. He asked the leaders and activists to move forward with commitment as per the party’s directives and advised all to stand by the party in this tough time.

The Rajahmundry Urban Development Authority (RUDA) chairman Routhu Suryaprakasa Rao and the president of the YSRCP District Campaign Committee Thota Ramakrishna also participated in this meeting. Suryaprakasa Rao said that TDP won by creating misconceptions among the people about the Land Title Act. Former corporator Tagaram Suresh Babu, Vakacharla Krishna, and others were present.