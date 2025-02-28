Robotics and science fair exhibition held

Hyderabad: A Robotics and Science Fair Exhibition was organised at Dawn High School in Malakpet on Thursday.

The chief guest of the exhibition Dr Viqar Syed, the head of Bibi Cancer and General Hospital said that India was moving forward in all fields and competing with top nations.

He said that India was in forefront with state-of-the-art transportation facilities and technology and is moving forward in the fields of science and technology due to the talented youth.

He emphasised that the youth of the country are making great strides in the fields of science and technology, which will enhance the prestige of the country worldwide. The event was attended by Dawn Educational Institutions Chairman Fazal ur Rahman Khurram, Executive Directors Tausifur Rahman, Safi ur Rahman and others.