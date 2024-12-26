Live
Rockwoods School celebrates Christmas with gaiety
Hyderabad: Rockwoods School, Nagaram branch celebrated Christmas with great enthusiasm and fervour on Wednesday. The school’s principal, Padma Iyengar, along with teachers, staff, and students, participated in the joyous celebrations.
The highlight of the event was a skit on the birth of Jesus Christ, which was appreciated by all. The students showcased their talents through songs, dances, and other cultural programmes.
Chairman Ramannaidu and CEO Subrahmanyam extended their warm wishes to the students, teachers, and staff on the occasion. They emphasised the importance of celebrating festivals in a spirit of unity and harmony.
The celebrations concluded with the distribution of Christmas gifts and sweets among the students.
