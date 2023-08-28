Rs. 100 commemorative coin with image of NTR released by President Murmu

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the centenary birth anniversary of late Chief Minister and founder of TDP, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Rs. 100 commemorative coin with image of NTR was released by President of India Draupadi Murmu on Monday.

The programme was organised at the Cultural Center in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Speaking on this occasion, she said that she is paying tribute to NTR on his centenary.





She said that NTR's role is very important in the progress of Indian film industry. He is praised for leaving an indelible mark on people with characters like Krishna and Rama. She said that people saw the forms of gods in NTR.



She said that NTR has shown his uniqueness in politics as well. She said that she wanted to uplift the poor people. He was praised for working hard for social justice. Members of NTR's family including TDP chief Chandrababu attended the event.



