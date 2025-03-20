Rs 21K cr allocation set to fuel Energy dept initiatives

Hyderabad: Allocating Rs 21,000 crore to the Energy department, the state government was planning to commission all five units of the Yadadri Thermal Power Plant (YTPS), located in Veerlapalem village of Damaracherla Mandal in Nalgonda district.

Presenting the budget, state Finance and Energy minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that due to the previous government’s inaction in securing the necessary environmental clearances, the project faced significant delays. “Our government took decisive action to obtain the required approvals and has successfully commenced power generation in two units. We are taking measures to ensure that all five units are fully operational by May 2025”.

While continuing to leverage conventional energy sources, the minister said that the government was also accelerating the adoption of renewable and alternative energy solutions. To strengthen grid stability and energy storage capabilities, the government is setting up a 250 MW / 500 MHz Battery Energy Storage System in Shankarpally.