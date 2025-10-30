Rs 303 crore overseas scholarship dues to be released immediately

Live
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed the Finance Department officials to immediately release Rs 303 crore towards pending...
Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has directed the Finance Department officials to immediately release Rs 303 crore towards pending Overseas Scholarship dues for SC, ST, BC, OC, and Minority students. The Finance Minister instructed that all pending amounts from 2022 till date must be cleared at once.
Many students from poor and middle-class families went abroad under the Overseas Scholarship scheme with the dream of pursuing higher education and securing good employment to uplift their economic conditions.
However, due to the non-release of scholarship funds since the previous government’s tenure, students abroad and their parents in Telangana have been facing severe mental and financial stress.
On one hand, scholarships were not being disbursed; on the other, countries like the U S and U K have imposed new restrictions, adding to students’ psychological pressure.
Understanding the gravity of the situation, the Deputy CM has prioritised the issue and ordered immediate clearance of all pending Overseas Scholarship dues.