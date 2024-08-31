RSP advises CM against community-linked initiatives in govt schools

Hyderabad: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar on Friday demanded the government not to apply the food policy of charitable institutions like Akshaya Patra and not to force the ideas of these organisations.

He made these comments during a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Praveen Kumar said that attaching Akshaya Patra to schools was not correct. “Students of all communities are getting education in Gurukuls. It is not appropriate to stick Akshaya Patra to schools. The government should avoid agreements with organisations like Brahmakumaris and Akshaya Patra. Don’t experiment on the poor students. Don’t force the ideas of charitable organisations on the students. The government should avoid such an attempt,” said Praveen Kumar. He pointed out that the government was spending Rs 83 for the food of prisoners but spending just Rs 37 for the food of students.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government was ignoring Gurukuls. CM Revanth Reddy should increase mess charges for the Gurukul students, he said.

He alleged a selective approach under HYDRA initiatives. “HYDRA should provide the same justice for all. Environment should be protected, but there should not be different justice for the poor and the rich. HYDRA, which is taking immediate action on the houses of the poor, why was it slow on the residence of Tirupati Reddy, who is the brother of CM Revanth Reddy?” he questioned.