Live
- Udupi’s historic taluk office building faces demolition
- From Sept 1, power will be disconnected if bills are not paid
- AAP, BJP claim councillors from other side ready to defect
- 'Constitutional crisis': BJP MLAs meet Prez
- Spot counselling for BTech AE, FT courses at PJTSAU
- Toyota Kirloskar Motor Partners with Union Bank of India to Offer Comprehensive Vehicle Financing Options
- Nibav launches Advanced Series 4 Home Lifts for Homeowners of Vizag, Aims to Elevate Luxury and Convenience in Homes
- HC directs HYDRA, revenue officials to issue notice to MLA Palla’s institutions before demolition
- RSP advises CM against community-linked initiatives in govt schools
- No bulldozer raj in TG, please: KTR to Kharge
Just In
RSP advises CM against community-linked initiatives in govt schools
BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar on Friday demanded the government not to apply the food policy of charitable institutions like Akshaya Patra and not to force the ideas of these organisations.
Hyderabad: BRS leader RS Praveen Kumar on Friday demanded the government not to apply the food policy of charitable institutions like Akshaya Patra and not to force the ideas of these organisations.
He made these comments during a press conference at Telangana Bhavan on Friday. Praveen Kumar said that attaching Akshaya Patra to schools was not correct. “Students of all communities are getting education in Gurukuls. It is not appropriate to stick Akshaya Patra to schools. The government should avoid agreements with organisations like Brahmakumaris and Akshaya Patra. Don’t experiment on the poor students. Don’t force the ideas of charitable organisations on the students. The government should avoid such an attempt,” said Praveen Kumar. He pointed out that the government was spending Rs 83 for the food of prisoners but spending just Rs 37 for the food of students.
The BRS leader alleged that the Congress government was ignoring Gurukuls. CM Revanth Reddy should increase mess charges for the Gurukul students, he said.
He alleged a selective approach under HYDRA initiatives. “HYDRA should provide the same justice for all. Environment should be protected, but there should not be different justice for the poor and the rich. HYDRA, which is taking immediate action on the houses of the poor, why was it slow on the residence of Tirupati Reddy, who is the brother of CM Revanth Reddy?” he questioned.