RTA books 34 new cases on school buses in RR district

Rangareddy: Going tough against the violations of road safety rules, the Road Transport Authorities are relentlessly conducting vehicle checks across the Rangareddy district.

On the straight third day of the inspections today, the RTA authorities booked cases against 34 school buses for not carrying proper documents to roam on the roads.

According to Joint Deputy Transport Commissioner M.ChandraShekharGoud, a total 34 buses were detailed during the vehicle check at different locations in the district on Friday as they were found unfit and tax defaulter.

“A total number of four teams of RTA authorities and staff members were constituted to carry out inspections in the district. During the inspections multiple buses hired by the educational institutions for transporting school children were found unfit and older than 15 years of service,” explained the official.

The RTA raids came amid the reports that most of the transport owners, who lent-out their buses to different school administrations in the Rangareddy district, are taking the fitness of their vehicles for granted that may lead to traffic chaos as well as pose a grave risk to the lives of school going children.

The JDTC made it clear that the school buses having more than 15 years of service should not roll-on to the road in any circumstances. “All those buses have more than 15 years of service and found unfit will be seized and action will be initiated against the owners,” he warned.

While suggesting operators to hire drivers with experience not more than 60 years of age, the JDTC said “Inspection drivers will continue to ensure safety and security on the roads. The educational institutions must ensure the buses hired by them should have fitness certificates from the relevant authorities.” RTA teams from Rangareddy, Medchal and Uppal sections took part in the inspections.