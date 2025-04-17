RTA earns Rs 52.6 lakh in VIP number plate auction

Hyderabad: The Telangana Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office in Manikonda has earned Rs 52.6 lakh by auctioning customised fancy vehicle number plates. The craze for standout registration numbers continues to be a major status symbol among both individuals and corporate buyers in the city.

According to RTA, among the top draws, the number plate ‘TG 07 R 9999’ emerged as the most expensive, selling for a record-breaking Rs 12,49,999. This prized plate was secured by Congruent Developers, a real estate firm.

Moreover, the other high bids for fancy numbers ‘TG 07 AA 0009’ was picked up by Rudra Infrastructures Pvt Ltd for Rs 8.5 lakh and ‘TG 07 AA 0001’ went to Fuji Software Solutions, who paid Rs 4.77 lakh for the number.

RTA officials said the trend of personalised and lucky registration number plates continues to thrive among the car owners in the city.

Corporate entities and individuals alike are willing to spend lakhs to secure these registration numbers that are often associated with prestige, superstition, or brand identity.

As the popularity of fancy numbers continues to soar, the transport department anticipates strong participation in future auctions, making fancy number registrations a lucrative revenue stream.