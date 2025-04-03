RTC Tarnaka Hosp emergency care unit to be expanded

Hyderabad: As part of providing better medical services to its employees, the TGSRTC management has decided to expand the emergency care unit at its Tarnaka hospital. Currently, there are four beds in the unit; eight more beds are to be added, thus 12 beds will be available to the employees.

According to TGSRTC, the Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) has accepted the proposals sent by RTC officials to allocate funds under CSR for expansion of the unit. It has come forward to provide Rs. Crore assistance. THE IOCL will expand the unit through a voluntary organisation, Nirman.org. It will cooperate in setting up special centres to provide CPR training to the employees.

An agreement on expansion of the emergency care unit was signed at the Bus Bhawan on Wednesday in the presence of TGSRTC MD V C Sajjanar. Representatives of IOCL and Nirman.org signed the agreement and exchanged gifts.

Sajjanar said, “We are giving top priority to the health and safety of employees and developing Tarnaka hospital at a corporate level. We are expanding the emergency care unit.” He expressed special gratitude to the IOCL management for their cooperation. He said that soon a 12-bed ECU, along with cath lab services, will be available to the employees. IOCL representatives SC Mesram, P Kailash Kant, VVS Chakravarthy, Nirman.org COO Pulla Anuradha, hospital superintendent Dr Shailaja Murthy, medical administrator Dr Srinivas were present.