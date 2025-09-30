RTC X Roads to Get 2 New Multiplexes: Odeon Opens Oct 24, AMB Classic in Sankranti 2026

RTC X Roads is a famous place for movies in Hyderabad. It has old theatres like Sandhya, Devi, Sudarshan, and Odeon. Many people love to watch movies here.

Right now, there are 18 theatres. Soon, 2 new multiplexes will open.

The first is Odeon Multiplex. It will open on October 24, 2025. It was a single screen before. Now it has 8 screens. It also has luxury seats, better projectors, parking, and even a mall.

The second is AMB Classic. It will open in Sankranti 2026. It is built where Sudarshan 70MM was. It has 7 new screens. The first movie there may be The Raja Saab. This is Mahesh Babu’s second theatre in the city.

After these open, RTC X Roads will have 20 theatres. The area is changing from old single screens to modern multiplexes. Movie fans are very happy.