Russian officials show keen interest in Rising Telangana

Hyderabad: State IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu on Tuesday met with the representatives of the Russian government and thanked them for showing interest in investing in India’s youngest state.

The Minister outlined the steps being taken by the State Government for industrial development and the incentives being provided to the entrepreneurs. “AI City is being established on 200 acres of land with utmost dedication to make Telangana a global capital of AI”. He urged the representatives to take the initiative to enable Russian companies to invest in the project. He said the Young India Skills University has been set up to produce world-class experts in AI and emerging technologies.

Innovation is also being encouraged through organisations such as T-Hub and T-Works, the Minister added.

Representatives of the Government of Russia Lyudmila Ogorodova, Dmitry Starostin, Ramil Khismatullin, Vera Pronkina, TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy, TGIIC CEO Madhusudhan and others took part.