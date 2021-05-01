Top
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine to arrive in Hyderabad today

In a relief to Telangana people, Sputnik V vaccine doses will arrive in Hyderabad today. Officials said that the vaccines are being delivered to Hyderabad from Russia and around 50 lakh doses will be delivered in a month.

Sputnik V vaccine is developed by Russia's Gamalaya centre, said Russian direct investment fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev adding that Russia and India will be the largest production hubs for sputnik. It is known the Dr Reddy's laboratory of India entered into agreement with Russia to develop vaccine for the distribution in India.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund which is marketing Sputnik V globally had already announced that the vaccine will be distributed to India from May 1.

At present, Covaxin and Covishield are available in India. However, the vaccine doses from Russia will be delivered to India which can help in expediting the vaccination drive in the country.

