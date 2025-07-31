RV Karnan inspects sanitation drive

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Commissioner R.V. Karnan urged field officers and sanitation workers to rigorously execute the special sanitation program for the monsoon season, aiming to transform Greater Hyderabad into a healthier city.

On Wednesday morning, the Commissioner, accompanied by Zonal Commissioners Apurva Chauhan and Anurag Jayanthi, carried out an unexpected inspection of the special sanitation program initiated by GHMC to combat diseases during the monsoon in the Kukatpally and Khairatabad zones.

During the initial surprise inspection, the Commissioner evaluated the prompt disposal of municipal waste, the application of mosquito control sprays including fogging and anti-larvae treatments, and the cleanliness initiatives in parks, residential colonies, areas with stagnant water, as well as public health awareness campaigns within the Kukatpally zone.

Subsequently, the Commissioner, accompanied by Zonal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, assessed the execution of the special sanitation program for the monsoon season in the Ameerpet, Panjagutta, and Begumpet regions of the Khairatabad circle.

The Commissioner emphasized that the special sanitation initiative for the monsoon, which commenced on July 29, is being implemented across 150 wards in Greater Hyderabad until August 8 to safeguard the health of the city. He urged every citizen to engage in this program to manage diseases during the rainy season and to hinder the spread of seasonal illnesses.

The Commissioner called on the public to assist the sanitation workers by refraining from littering in public areas and by ensuring that water does not accumulate around their homes.