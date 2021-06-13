Sabitha Indra Reddy lays stone for works worth Rs 4 crore in Maheshwaram

Maheshwaram: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy laid the foundation stone on Saturday for various development works paving the way for the development of Maheshwaram constituency. The Minister laid the stone for the works to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 4.43 crore. She also instructed the officials to upgrade five elementary schools in Maheshwaram constituency to primary schools.

Speaking on the occasion, Sabitha said that integrated markets have been granted in Badangpet and Meerpet corporations, Jalpally and Tukkuguda municipalities with a grant of Rs 4.5 crore. She added that 1,000 Gurukul schools for SC, ST, BC and Minority communities would be established and free books and education would be provided.

The Minister also said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was working to change the face of public schools by allocating Rs 4,000 crore in the budget. Later, she thanked a donor who developed the Jalpally government school by spending Rs 3 crore.

Mayor Parijata Narasimha Reddy, Deputy Mayor Ibrahim Shekhar, Municipal chairman Madhu, vice-chairman Bhavani Venkat Reddy, corporators, councillors, party leaders and officials were present.