Sabitha Indra Reddy reviews 'Mana Ooru-Mana Badi'

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with the department officials held a review meeting on Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme at the office of the Director of School Education on Tuesday.

During the meeting she stated that there will be a new start for the poor and middle-class students studying in government schools in the upcoming academic year. If students go in uniforms they will learn more discipline. All teachers should provide uniforms to the students and for the upcoming.

She said "around 25 lakh students of government schools should get proper uniforms by April next year at an estimated cost of Rs. 121 crore."

According to the minister, under the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme, in the first phase, construction of 1,200 school have been completed. She directed that in all schools, CCTV cameras, furniture and playing equipment should be installed by December 15, as per the government orders. Also, works in other schools should be expedited and completed quickly, said a senior officer.

Education secretary Vakati Karuna, Director of School Education Sri Devasena and senior officials attended the meeting.