SaddiMoota Brings Back Village Flavours

SaddiMoota – Home Food. Delivered. has opened in Madhapur, reviving Telangana’s cherished village food traditions with soulful, homemade meals. Inspired by the saddi annam culture, founder Sridhar Reddy Velmajala recreates simple, nourishing recipes once carried by farmers in cloth bundles.

The launch was attended by actress Divi Vadthya and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi, who praised the initiative for promoting healthy, nostalgic eating habits.

Designed with rustic décor and a moon-themed ambience, the space offers pindi vantalu and time-honoured dishes that evoke childhood memories. More than a restaurant, SaddiMoota promises families an authentic, comforting taste of Telangana heritage.