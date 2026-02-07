Common civic bill survey yet to take off in GHMC

Hyderabad: Despite Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s directive to introduce a common bill for electricity, water/drainage and property tax, the authorities are yet to begin a door-to-door joint survey to update mobile numbers linked to Property Tax Identification Numbers (PTINs). Officials said teams have been formed for the initiative; however, the survey has not yet started in the city. The survey is scheduled to be completed by February 15.

In a recent review meeting, the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, instructed MA&UD for a common bill for civic services to make billing and communication easier and transparent.

The exercise should be carried out by GHMC bill collectors in coordination with Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited meter readers starting from February 1. However, when enquired with the officials, no survey has begun in the zones of the GHMC.

On Friday, the highly placed officer at GHMC Charminar zone confirmed that no door-to-door survey has begun in the zone for the proposed common bill for civic services.

The officer said, “In accordance with the government orders and guidelines issued, the zonal and deputy commissioner established teams for the door-to-door study in the zone, however, no further action has been taken,” the officer, who wished to remain anonymous, added.

Officials from the Water Board and electricity departments have also downplayed the situation, indicating that there are no further directives from their superiors. Additionally, officials from the Rajendranagar, Golconda and Khairtabad zones have verified that no survey has been conducted. The similar situations persist across other zones within the GHMC.

Meanwhile, the residents appear to be at ease regarding their data in door-to-door surveys for the common bill. Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Nampally, said, “It is crucial for the government to focus on providing essential services, such as better road infrastructure and proper sanitation facilities.”

Asif Sohail, who lives in Shaikpet, stated, “It is practically impossible for families to manage the combined bills. Many families will be adversely affected by the controversial common bill for civic services, and it would lead to a disaster. We, the residents, oppose the common bill for civic services."