CEF South brings creative economy into sharp focus

Hyderabad: Visakhapatnam witnessed a vibrant celebration of innovation and economic potential as the prestigious Creative Economy Forum (CEF) South was grandly organised under the aegis of HMTV and The Hans India. The high-profile forum brought the growing creative economy into sharp focus, highlighting its role as a key driver of economic growth and employment generation in the country.

The event saw the participation of eminent policy makers, industry leaders, creative professionals and entrepreneurs, who engaged in insightful discussions on how creative industries can significantly contribute to regional development and national progress.

One of the major highlights of the forum was a fashion show presented by students from FDDI (Footwear Design and Development Institute). The students showcased their innovative creations, reflecting fresh talent and the evolving trends of the fashion and design sector, drawing wide appreciation from the audience.

In recognition of their outstanding efforts, HMTV Managing Director Hanumantha Rao congratulated the students on Friday at the FDDI institutions in Hyderabad. Certificates were presented to the students who took part in the fashion show, encouraging them for their creativity and dedication.

The Creative Economy Forum South successfully served as a collaborative platform connecting government, industry and the creative community, reaffirming the immense potential of creative sectors in shaping India’s economic future.