Saddula Bathukamma Celebrations to Be Held Grandly on October 10 at Tank Bund

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari announced that the Saddula Bathukamma festival will be celebrated with great grandeur on October 10 at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund. During a high-level review meeting on Tuesday, she discussed the arrangements for the event, which will take place from 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM.

The celebrations will feature a massive procession of 10,000 women carrying Bathukammas from the Amar Veerula Smarka (Martyrs Memorial) to Tank Bund, starting at 4 PM. Accompanying the women will be hundreds of artists showcasing various cultural performances. Several public representatives are expected to attend the festivities. As part of the event, special fireworks and a laser show will be displayed from the Buddha statue and Sanjeevaiah Park.

In preparation for the celebrations, Santhi Kumari directed officials to install Bathukammas at 150 major junctions across Hyderabad and decorate various government buildings and public spaces with lights. Special arrangements for the immersion of Bathukammas will be made at Necklace Road and near the children’s park at Tank Bund.

The meeting was attended by key officials including Vani Prasad, Dana Kishore, CV Anand, and Amrapali Kata.

Vibrant Bathukamma Celebrations at Secretariat

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari participated in Bathukamma celebrations held at the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat. Along with government employees and their families, she joined in the traditional dances, marking the festive spirit of Bathukamma. Children and women employees enthusiastically participated, decorating colorful Bathukammas with a variety of flowers and celebrating with traditional songs and games.