NTR Bharosa pensions released early

Nandyal: As a New Year goodwill gesture, the Andhra Pradesh government released NTR Bharosa pensions one day in advance for beneficiaries in Nandyal district.

District Collector G Raja Kumari personally participated in the distribution programme held at Gopal Nagar in Nandyal town on Wednesday. The January pensions were disbursed on December 31, benefiting 2.16 lakh pensioners across the district with a total outlay of Rs.92 crore, in accordance with state government directives.

Addressing the occasion, the Collector said the NTR Bharosa pension scheme plays a crucial role in ensuring financial security for the poor, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and widows.

As part of the P4 (Public–Private–People Partnership) initiative, she informed that she has adopted a beneficiary from Gopal Nagar, Muraboyina Ramatulasamma, and is closely monitoring her welfare.

She appealed to well-off citizens to come forward and support “Bangaru Kutumbalu” (golden families) to improve their living standards.

On the occasion, the Collector extended New Year greetings to district residents and presented the beneficiary with a Rs.4,000 pension amount along with fruits, sweets and a cot.

In a significant administrative development, the newly constituted Banaganapalli Revenue Division commenced official operations on December 31.

The launch followed a review conducted by the State Chief Secretary from the Amaravati Secretariat. District Collector G Raja Kumari, along with DR0 Ramu Naik, District Agriculture Officer Venkateshwarlu and other officials, participated in the review from the Collectorate.