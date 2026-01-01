Say cheers! Liquor sales hit record Rs 5,100 cr in December

Hyderabad: Telangana witnessed a record sale of liquor in December 2025 with total sales touching a whopping Rs 5,100 crore. The previous highest was in December 2023 when liquor sales crossed Rs 4,300 crore.

On December 30 alone, total liquor sales reached staggering Rs 375 crore, the highest sale on a single day during the year 2025. On December 31, the last day of 2025, the state Excise and Prohibition Department generated nearly Rs 330 crore through liquor sales.

Meanwhile, the department has set a target of Rs 10,000 crore from liquor sales in the last quarter of this financial year. It has already generated Rs 30,000 crore revenue through liquor sales in the three quarters of the current financial year.

Officials said that newly licensed liquor shops made available multi-brand liquor products and different flavours to customers. This could be one of the main reasons for the significant increase in the liquor sales during the New Year celebrations. Fast changing consumer tastes and increasing liquor consumption among the youth is helping the state government to generate more revenue from the liquor sales, the officials said, adding that it was the first time that the department crossed the target in revenue generation in December. The department expected the sales to be around Rs 4,500 crore, but the actual sales crossed the expectations and reached Rs 5,100 crore, the officials said.

Liquor consumption in the state reaches peak during Bonalu, Dasara and New Year festivities.

The department officials said that all the licensed liquor shops have been asked to strictly follow the MRP Act and warned of strict action if anyone found selling NDPL (non-duty paid liquor) in the shops. Teams from the department made surprise visits to the liquor shops and verified the liquor stocks to check the sale of NDPL liquor and MRP violations in the last week of December.