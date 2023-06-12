Safety of school buses in the doldrums?

Hyderabad: Parents of tens and thousands of school-going children in and around Hyderabad city became worried a lot with the reopening of schools on Monday, as most school buses that their wards would travel to schools have reportedly did not obtain the fitness certificates from the transport department for the current academic year.



There are hundreds of school buses plying in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts. According to one count, the number of school buses plying in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts is about 25,000. Of this, only 30 per cent of buses got their fitness checked.

But, the School management claimed that all school buses get certificates within a week. Parents alleged that the schools are collecting the transportation fee. But, as soon as the new academic year begins, they are getting messages that the school buses would not ply for a few days as they have to get checked for vehicle fitness by the transport authorities concerned. Leaving the parents to fetch their own transport until school buses resume plying.'

M Dayanand, general secretary of Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union, said more than 70 per cent of school buses have not gone for the fitness test.

Also, the school management and bus owners shall get the buses checked for fitness every year in December and May. Mostly it is followed as a ritual rather than with seriousness about children's safety. He said the Road Transport Officials (RTA) seizing buses is no solution as it will only make students suffer, depriving them of transportation.