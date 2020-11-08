Saffron party chants ‘Our Hyderabad-Our BJP’ mantra to capture GHMC 

Hyderabad: Our Hyderabad-Our BJP, is the main election plank with which the Telangana BJP has decided to take up extensive campaign during the ensuing GHMC elections.

A decision to this effect was taken at a marathon meeting of the State BJP office bearers held here on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar and attended by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy, BJP OBC Morcha, national presidnet Dr K Laxman, former MP Vivek Venkataswamy and several other party leaders.

Addressing a media briefing, the BJP State general secretary G Premacheder Reddy said that the GHMC elections, Council elections, and farmers problems were the key issues discussed in the meeting. He said that the meeting discussed how the TRS has been misleading people by promising double bedroom houses and to make Hyderabad as a world-class city.

However, the recent flooding in the city exposed the hollow promises of the TRS government. Lakhs of people had to fear for their lives and property in the recent floods experienced in the city. They had to travel in boats to the safety, he added.

The party demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities by the TRS leaders taking cuts in the distribution of Rs 10,000 financial assistance announced by the State government for flood-affected people.

Premender Reddy said that it was also decided to take the issue of LRS to the people and expose how the ruling party aiming to loot the middle-class people.

An action plan was finalised to reach out a greater number of graduates to seek their support for the party in the ensuing two graduate constituency Council elections, he added.

He added said that the party is of the view that the BJP's win is the need of the hours to end the corrupt regime of TRS-Majlis in the ensuing GHMC elections.

The party will aim to secure a maximum number of seats, including the mayor post, he said. That apart, state-wide agitation would be launched to mount pressure on the State government to announce Rs 500 as bouns per quintal and procure the fine variety of rice that the farmers cultivated on the advice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

He said that the State party chief said soon applications will be invited from people interested to contest in GHMC elections on BJP ticket. Finally, the party has expressed confidence in the people's support and BJP will win in the Dubbaka by-poll.