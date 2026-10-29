Saidabad steel flyover’s pillars bereft of numbers; residents raise concerns

Hyderabad: Maintenance of the city’s largest steel flyover in Saidabad appears to face neglect, as the long-delayed numbering of its supporting pillars causes significant inconvenience to local residents and daily commuters.

Failure to mark official numbers on the structure's pillars has also turned the unnumbered concrete structures into prime spots for unauthorized political advertisements, creating widespread public concern across surrounding neighborhoods.

Pillar numbers play a crucial navigational role in identifying exact addresses, locating specific residential areas, and guiding motorists where to take necessary U-turns. The 3.23-kilometre-long steel flyover, supported by 88 pillars, begins near Malakpet Fire Station and terminates near Yadagiri Theatre in Santosh Nagar.

The key infrastructure project was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on September 3. Regular commuter Mohammed Ahmed highlighted that pillar numbers serve as vital location markers, helping motorists navigate to destinations efficiently.

He noted that pillar numbering is equally critical for emergency services, explaining that in the event of accidents or unexpected incidents beneath the bridge, emergency response personnel can utilize exact pillar numbers to locate affected areas promptly, thereby reducing response times and enabling faster assistance. Local resident K Srikant stated that numbering would immensely benefit residents living across several colonies and localities in Akbarbagh, Chanchalguda, Saidabad, IS Sadan, Madannapet, and Santosh Nagar situated on either side of the elevated corridor. He urged Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation officials to intervene immediately and complete the numbering process for public convenience.

Apart from missing numbers, the rampant misuse of bridge pillars for unauthorized political posters has drawn sharp criticism regarding public asset maintenance. Santosh Nagar resident Muzammil Khan expressed outrage over promotional activities, emphasizing that public infrastructure must not be defaced for unauthorized political publicity. Urging immediate administrative intervention, citizens demanded that municipal authorities execute pillar numbering, remove illegal advertisements, enforce strict preventative measures, and ensure the entire flyover structure is maintained in a clean, orderely manner.