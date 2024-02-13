Sajjanar asks commuters to be careful while opening car doors

Hyderabad : TSRTC MD Sajjanar on Tuesday advised the commuters to be very careful while driving vehicles. He asked the people to be careful while opening the car door. He said that the person should take notice of the motorists coming from behind and open the door.

He shared a video in which a two-wheeler rider was involved in an accident when the car door was suddenly opened. Talking about this video, he said that in the rush to go fast, do not cause accidents by acting carelessly and negligently, because not everyone is as lucky as this biker.

