Sajjanar is new Hyd police chief

Hyderabad: SeniorIPS officer and incumbent Managing Director of TGSRTC V C Sajjanar will be the new Hyderabad city Police Commissioner.

In a major reshuffle of top police officers in the state on Saturday, the current city police commissioner C V Anand has been transferred and posted as Special Chief Secretary to the Home department. Another senior IPS officer Nagi Reddy will replace Sajjanar as RTC’s MD with immediate effect.

The 1996 batch IPS officer Sajjanar has previously served as Police Commissioner of Cyberabad and is widely remembered for handling the 2019 Disha rape and murder case, where four accused were gunned down in an ‘encounter’.

Meanwhile, the key Home, Intelligence, ACB and Disaster Response wings will all have new bosses. The 1990 batch officer Ravi Gupta, who was serving as the Special Chief Secretary (Home) has been transferred and posted as the Executive Vice-Chairman and Director General for Good Governance Telangana.

Shikha Goel, Director, TG Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB), Hyderabad and HFAC Director, Telangana, FSL, will be the Director General, Vigilance and Enforcement and Ex-officio Principal Secretary to the Government (GAD).

She will also hold full additional charge as Director of TGCSB, Hyderabad, until further orders. The 1995 batch IPS officer Swati Lakra, Additional DGP, Organization and Home Guards, will hold full additional charge as Director General, Special Protection Force, Telangana. Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Additional DGP (L&O), was placed in full additional charge for the post of Additional DGP (Personnel).Charu Sinha (1996), Additional DGP (CID), Telangana was placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana.