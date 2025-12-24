Sajjanar rolls out steps to rein in New Year revellers

Hyderabad: HyderabadCity Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar issued a stern warning to New Year revellers on Tuesday, stating that crossing legal boundaries under the guise of celebration will invite stringent criminal action. The Commissioner announced that special enforcement drives against drunk driving will commence across the city from Wednesday and remain in force until New Year’s Day.

Addressing a video conference with field-level officers at the Telangana Integrated Command Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills, Sajjanar reviewed security protocols for the upcoming Christmas, Vaikunta Ekadashi, and New Year festivities. He directed officials to maintain a robust security grid to prevent untoward incidents.

“There will be zero tolerance for driving under the influence of alcohol,” the Commissioner asserted. On the night of 31 December, drunk driving checks will be intensified at 100 locations across the city, supported by seven platoons of additional forces deployed specifically for this purpose.

Sajjanar warned that motorists caught over the limit face immediate vehicle seizure, a fine of Rs 10,000, and imprisonment of up to six months. He added that the department would recommend the permanent cancellation of driving licences for offenders. Partygoers are advised to arrange for a designated driver or utilise cab services. Furthermore, stringent action will be taken against youths engaging in racing, wheeling, or rash driving.

For event organisers, the police have mandated that New Year’s Eve parties at pubs and hotels must conclude by 1 am. The Commissioner emphasised strict adherence to noise pollution norms, warning that sound systems exceeding permissible decibel levels will be seized.

“Managements will be held fully responsible if the use of ganja or other narcotics is detected, or if obscene dances are permitted at their venues. In such cases, licences will be cancelled and criminal cases registered,” Sajjanar cautioned.

To ensure the safety of women, 15 SHE Teams will be deployed in plain clothes at crowded areas, venues, and major junctions. Any instance of harassment or misbehaviour will lead to immediate arrest.

The Commissioner urged the public to welcome 2026 safely, ensuring the festivities remain a pleasant memory. Officers have also been instructed to heighten surveillance at identified ‘hot spots’ and monitor the movements of history-sheeters.

Senior officers present at the meeting included Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes) M Srinivasulu, and DCPs N Swetha, Rakshita Krishnamurthy, Rupesh, R Venkateshwarlu, V Arvind Babu, and Lavanya Naik Jadhav.

