Sandhya Reddy from TS elected Dy Mayor in Aus

Hyderabad: NRI Coordinator Mahesh Bigala congratulated Telangana native Sandhya Reddy on her election as Deputy Mayor of Strathfield Council in Australia. He said that this is a proud moment for the people of Telangana.

Strathfield Council announced the election results at its General Council meeting on September 5. Councilor Karen Pensaben was elected as Mayor and Sandhya Reddy as Deputy Mayor.

Sandhya Reddy is a well-known community leader in Strathfield. She has been involved in a number of initiatives to improve the lives of residents, including the Strathfield Community Centre and the Strathfield Neighbourhood Watch. She was also awarded Strathfield Citizen of the Year in 2020.

In her victory speech, Sandhya Reddy said that she is committed to serving the people of Strathfield and making the council a more transparent and accountable institution. She also pledged to work with the Mayor and other councillors to improve the quality of life for all residents.

Sandhya Reddy's election as Deputy Mayor is a significant achievement for the Indian community in Australia. It is a testament to her hard work and dedication to public service. She is an inspiration to all who know her and her election is a source of pride for the people of Telangana.