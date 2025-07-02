Sangareddy Blast: Toll rises to 36

Hyderabad: The death toll in the deadly explosion at Sigachi Industries’ chemical unit at Pashamylaram reached 36 on Tuesday. Police said a case was registered against the factory management.

The explosion at the chemical manufacturing facility in Pashamylaram industrial estate in Sangareddy district on Monday continues to send shockwaves across the state. On Monday, officials declared the death toll 15 in the reactor blast and continued the rescue operations. However, on the next day, the toll rose to 36.

According to Sangareddy District Collector P Pravinya, 36 workers died and currently, 35 individuals are undergoing treatment at various hospitals and seven of them are still in serious condition. “Among the injured, 9 workers are being treated at Dhruva Hospital, where 7 of them are in critical condition and receiving intensive care treatment,” said the Collector.

At the time of the explosion, 143 workers were on duty at the chemical factory. Most of the deceased workers hailed from Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, as many as 57 people who were rescued returned home safely.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), HYDRAA, and the Telangana Fire Disaster Response Department worked relentlessly through the night in search of survivors. Authorities fear that more workers might still be trapped under the debris of the collapsed building.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the explosion, and a high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has been formed to monitor and coordinate all relief and rehabilitation efforts. The committee is expected to work closely with various departments to ensure swift support for affected families.

Meanwhile, the Sangareddy police registered a case against the factory management under Sections 105, 110 and 117, which relate to grievous hurt and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Sangareddy Superintendent of Police Paritosh Pankaj confirmed the death toll and said the focus would remain on the rescue efforts. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast and identify those responsible, he added.

The Telangana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident.

The commission expressed concern over possible safety lapses and labour rights violations. Notices have been issued to the District Collector, Commissioner of Labour, Director General of Fire Services and Superintendent of Police, asking for detailed reports by July 30.