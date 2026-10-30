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Sanitation drive gets push in Alwal Circle
In Short
Emphasising that public health depends directly on sanitation, he warned staff against negligence and instructed them to impose fines on rule violators.
Hyderabad: Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation Commissioner T Vinay Krishna Reddy instructed officials to strengthen sanitation management, clear accumulated waste, beautify garbage vulnerable points, and penalise individuals violating waste disposal rules during a field inspection in Alwal Circle on Thursday. Visiting Srinivasa Nagar Colony, he inspected a garbage vulnerable point with severe waste accumulation, ordering sanitation teams to clear the site completely, apply bleaching powder, and transform the location to prevent further dumping.
Emphasising that public health depends directly on sanitation, he warned staff against negligence and instructed them to impose fines on rule violators.
Inspecting an apartment sewage treatment plant, T Vinay Krishna Reddy reviewed wastewater processing and treated water reuse, directing management to maintain effective operations to conserve water and protect the environment. He also visited Indiramma Canteen and Hanuman Gymnasium to review facilities, directing officials to identify infrastructure needs to serve the public better.
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