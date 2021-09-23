Sanitation of buses, provision of sanitiser to passengers: TSRTC reneging on promises?

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transportation Corporation (TSRTC) seems to be backing out on its promise--that after each ride buses will be sanitised, sanitiser bottles given to passengers. No Covid protocols are being followed by a few buses like 25 S (Secunderabad-Suchitra), 229 (Secunderabad-Medchal) 47L (Secunderabad-Film Nagar).

The Hans India spoke to V Venkateshwarlu, TSRTC Executive Director, Greater Hyderabad Zone, about any fine being collected from the conductors, drivers and passengers for violating protocols. He said, "as of now no fine is being taken from any. We have been instructing them; the rest is up to them".

The THI also spoke with a few regular bus passengers. Manasa, a student said, "not all drivers, conductors of TSRTC are following the Covid protocols. As they are not much educated and civilised they usually wear masks below the nose or mouth.

Not only the drivers, conductors but a few passengers, including the elderly, aren't wearing masks, thinking that Covid doesn't exist anymore. She added, as TSRTC recently stated that all buses will be sanitised at all terminal stations, this is not being followed. I myself clean the seat and window using a tissue. The bus is not even being cleaned. When conductors and drivers don't sanitise themselves how can we expect buses to be sanitised.

At a few stations, the conductors and passengers do not even have little space to get inside a bus. Many also footboard buses; hence there no social distancing is being followed".

Another student, Blesson, stated, a few conductors, drivers and passengers do not follow Covid protocols. Sometimes when a conductor is issuing tickets, a passenger asks him to put on mask. If the passengers aren't wearing masks the conductors ask them to put on masks. Also, no social distancing is being followed in buses."

Muskaan, another student, stated "masks are being worn by conductors and drivers. But a few passengers do not follow Covid protective measure. So the conductor instructs them to put on masks. She said, apart from not wearing masks officials aren't sanitising any bus before it leaves the depot".