Sanjay tears into TRS government over non-roll out of unemployment dole

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked the party cadre and leaders to work towards the victory of saffron party in the State. Delivering the presidential address in the first State executive meeting on Sunday, Sanjay alleged that the ruling TRS was trying to create hurdles in the way of BJP by foisting false cases against BJP leaders and sending them to jails using the police force.

He stressed that it was a historical necessity for the people and the BJP to send the present ruling regime out, which has been working against the ideals and causes for which the separate State was formed.

Citing a series of issues in which the TRS government has failed, Bandi Sanjay dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to disclose the 1,350 companies that claimed to have created 3 lakh jobs during the TRS regime, and demanded a white paper on the same.

The BJP MP said that the education sector in the State was in total disarray, while unemployed feel cheated due to lack of jobs and allowance. Accusing the TRS chief of turning the RTC staff into Hamalis, Sanjay said that there was no word about PRC, problems faced by pensioners, students, teachers, their promotions and delayed payment of salaries from the government.

Adding that farmers cultivating fine rice were let down by the government, he said Economically Weaker Sections, SCs, STs and BCs were cheated off their reservations with the TRS resorting to minority appeasement politics. "People have made up their minds to unseat the TRS," he said, warning TRS of dire consequences if it does not "stop political vendetta against the BJP".