Sanjay Thumma named MINAR flour brand ambassador
Hyderabad: Sree Sai Roller Flour Mill Private Limited (SSRFM), the city’s largest producer of premium flour under the MINAR brand, has announced the appointment of celebrity chef Sanjay Thumma, popularly known as Vah-Chef, as its new brand ambassador.
The announcement was made at a special event at District150 by QUORUM in Madhapur, celebrating collaboration between two of Hyderabad’s most trusted culinary names.
Vah-Chef Sanjay Thumma, a household name across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, is known for simplifying cooking on YouTube and TV shows such as Master Chef India Telugu, Super Chef and Cook with Jathi Ratnalu. His focus on choosing the right flour, mastering hydration, and controlling heat has inspired countless home cooks.
As MINAR’s brand ambassador, he will promote quality ingredients and everyday kitchen discipline, encouraging home cooks to achieve consistent results.
Aditya Bansal, Director of SSRFM, said the chef’s passion and commitment to tradition align perfectly with the brand’s values. Chef Thumma expressed his excitement to partner with a company dedicated to crafting high-quality flours for Indian kitchens.