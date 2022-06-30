'Sankalpa Sabha' of Modi will redefine T political landscape: Laxman

Hyderabad: BJP MP Dr K Laxman has said that people of Telangana are fed up with the TRS regime and want a change of guard by bringing 'double engine sarkar' (government) in the State.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, he said the public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here would bring a sea change in politics of Telangana. He said the kind of flexy politics played out by the TRS shows how insecure Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao feels about BJP.

Laxman asked the State government and its machinery, including GHMC and the police, to extend their cooperation in the smooth conduct of the BJP National Executive meetings.

He released the poster of BJP 'Sankalpa Sabha' of Modi's public meeting saying the meeting was meant to take a vow to defeat the 'unjust', 'corrupt' and 'family-ruled' government (of TRS) in the State.

He said elaborate arrangements are being made for the party representatives coming from various parts of the country to attend the national executive meeting scheduled on July 2 and 3. He said the BJP State leaders are making arrangements at Novatel, HICC, for the meetings.

Dr Laxman said 34 committees have been looking after the arrangements. He said party national president JP Nadda would be arriving on July 2 at Samshabad Airport. He would be accorded a grand welcome, followed by a one-km road show. Nadda will be inaugurating an exhibition on the birth and evolution of BJP in Telangana, its role in the struggle for separate Telangana, and the Telangana liberation movement to gain freedom from erstwhile Nizam, Azadi Ka Amruth Mahotsav. Achievements of eight years of Modi will be presented. Also, the Telangana culture, traditions and heritage would be highlighted.

The guests will be treated to traditional Telangana cuisine during the event. As part of the cultural events, Bharatnatyam, Perini Siva Thandavam, Bathukamma, Bonalu, Pochampally, Gadwal and others will also be presented to guests, Laxman added.