Sarf-e-Khas Trust & Majlis-e-Sahibzadagan pledge solidarity

Hyderabad: The Sahebzadas of Sarf-e-Khas Trust, House of Asaf Jahi Dynasty Family of Nizam I to Nizam VI and Majlis-e-Sahibzadagan on Monday welcomed the anointment of Prince Azmet Jah Bahadur as the ninth Nizam of Hyderabad and pledged their loyalty and solidarity to Prince Azmet Jah.

"Prince Azmet Jah Bahadur is the rightful heir to the throne, and he deserves it. Those who are not related to the Nizam family cannot be anointed in this position", said members of the Sarf-e-Khas Trust, House of Asaf Jahi Dynasty Family of Nizam I to Nizam VI and Majlis-e-Sahibzadagan.

Sahebzada Mir Hashmat Ali Khan, President of Majlis-e-Sahebzadagan Society, said "According to a 1950 deed of the Sarf-e-Khas Trust, if a Sahebzada marries a girl from a non-Sahebzada family, their child will be considered among Sahebzadagan. But if a Sahebzada girl marries someone from the non-Sahebzada family, their children will not be considered among Sahebzadagan."

Prince Mir Nazish Ali Khan, the grandson of the Seventh Nizam Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan, said, "Sahebzada is the term for Asaf Jahi family members. 'Nizam' is the official title for Asaf Jahi rulers. Only those who belong to the Sahebzadas of Asif Jahi families are official heirs to the Nizam family." Sahebzadagan is plural for Sahebzada. "The Majlis has requested the ninth Nizam to allot a piece of land for a residential colony which will benefit the Sahebzadagan families. Prince Azmet Jah has promised to donate Rs 5 crore rupees to society. We are requesting Prince Azmet Jah to sanction Rs 20 crores, and hope Prince Azmet Jah will honour our request", it was announced. They called for maintaining unity among the Sahebzadagan, and said vested elements stand to gain from family disputes.

Nawab Mir Zaheeruddin Ali Khan, great grandson of the first Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Qamar-uddin Ali Khan, assured, "The society is not against any person or group and is working towards the collective benefit of the Sahebzadagan society."