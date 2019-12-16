Trending :
Saroor Nagar: Free health camp organised at Zilla Parishad High School

Saroor Nagar: Solace Eye Care Hospital in association with World Araya Vysya Mahasabha (WAVM) organised a free health camp at Zilla Parishad High School here on Monday. MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Murdraboina Srinivas Rao were chief guests. WAVM president Chakilam Ramanaiah was present.

