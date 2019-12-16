Saroor Nagar: Free health camp organised at Zilla Parishad High School
Highlights
Solace Eye Care Hospital in association with World Araya Vysya Mahasabha (WAVM) organised a free health camp at Zilla Parishad High School here on...
Saroor Nagar: Solace Eye Care Hospital in association with World Araya Vysya Mahasabha (WAVM) organised a free health camp at Zilla Parishad High School here on Monday. MLA Devireddy Sudheer Reddy and corporator Murdraboina Srinivas Rao were chief guests. WAVM president Chakilam Ramanaiah was present.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT