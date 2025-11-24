Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings are guiding light: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Thecentenary celebrations of Bhagwan Sathya Sai Baba were marked with devotion and grandeur at Amberpet’sShivam Road and Shivam Temples. Union Minister G Kishan Reddy addressed devotees and dignitaries at the event, paying homage to the spiritual leader’s enduring legacy.

Extending greetings to the devotees, Kishan Reddy recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Puttaparthi on 19 November to inaugurate the centenary celebrations. He described it as a privilege to participate in the Hyderabad programme and seek Baba’s blessings at the sacred centre where Sathya Sai once walked. “Today, as a common devotee, I have come here to pay homage to Baba’s feet,” he said, noting that former Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and L K Advani also revered Baba.

The Minister emphasised that Sathya Sai Baba’s teachings remain vital in today’s conflict-ridden environment. “He is like a light to his devotees. Practising Baba’s teachings is a historical necessity,” he remarked, echoing Prime Minister Modi’s earlier message. He described Baba as faith, trust, courage, devotion, and guidance, stressing that though Baba is not physically present, his blessings continue to inspire millions worldwide.

Highlighting Baba’s mantra of “Love All, Serve All,” Kishan Reddy said it was a universal message transcending caste, creed, and religion. He pointed to Baba’s contributions in healthcare, noting that thousands of people undergo free surgeries in hospitals established under his mission. Similarly, Sathya Sai University and other institutions provide free, quality education from primary to higher levels, instilling values alongside academic excellence.

The Minister also praised Baba’s initiatives in solving drinking water shortages across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, and Karnataka, which have quenched the thirst of thousands of villages. “These are the blessings of Baba that continue to transform lives,” he said.

Kishan Reddy urged people to respect and love one another with mutual affection, eliminating barriers of caste and ethnicity. “May the light of Indian values shine upon us, and may the blessings of Sai Bhagwan always be with us,” he concluded.