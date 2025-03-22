Satta betting racket busted, 5 held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team along with Madhura Nagar police busted an international online gaming and Satta betting racket in Madhura Nagar. Police arrested five persons and seized net cash of Rs 1.55 lakh, bank account betting amount Rs 2,13,697 and other material from them.

According to police, they are operating from a rented flat situated at Sri Divya Enclave, under the limits of Madhura Nagar. Police arrested Sonule Srikanth, Gurle Harish, Gurle Satish Kumar, Sonule Thirupathi, and Ade Vinod all are native of Kagaz Nagar, Komaram Bheem Dist Adilabad. Police said they were common friends and organised the betting through online mode and they supervised the registration process of victims on their gaming sites. YVS Sudheendra, DCP Task Force said that the gang members also opened bank accounts, obtained SIM cards in the names of poor and needy people offering them money. The accused used to control the accounts used for transferring money from the victims’ behalf. The accused initially lured the victims by offering them nominal profits. Subsequently, when the investment amount from victims increased, the victims started losing money. The gaming on the websites was manipulated by the accused.

Police seized three mac books created for online gaming websites, one tab, two colour printers, 50 Satta & Matka betting printing pamphlets, three betting charts and 18 cell phones used for online betting. Three months back, the accused persons took a residential flat on rental basis situated at Sri Divya Enclave, Yellareddy Guda, Madhura Nagar for Rs 25,000 for organising the Satta/Matka. They created WhatsApp & Facebook ID nitishkumar and also created an online betting YouTube Channel in the name of TRIKAL MATKA @ gskmatka5478. They collected an amount of Rs 1,000 from each punter as registration amount.