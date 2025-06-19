Save The Hoarding Industry: Telangana Outdoor Media Owner’s Association

Hyderabad: Since 2005 onwards there have been no new hoarding permissions in GHMC limits as per the GHMC records only 2400 numbers was existing. With the 2400 hoardings in GHMC Limits the advertisement tax revenue is nearly 30Cr.

Other than Advertisement Tax the GHMC is used to get another 10 CR revenue on leasing the property for the erection of the hoardings by the advt. agencies like us in the Govt Depts HMDA, Water Works, Police dept and etc.…

After 2005 the GHMC has expanded its limits but no new hoardings permissions have been issued in the expanded areas. If new permissions are allowed up to total New GHMC (ORR) limits, minimum scope of hoardings should be around 10000 approximately and the Advertisement tax revenue for Govt of Telangana would have been around 250 to 300cr.

Before 2020 the registered Advt. agencies are 209 and unregistered agencies are 200 in GHMC limits, and after the GO no 68 brought by the previous Government in 20th April 2020, all the hoardings in GHMC limits were removed, and the Hoarding Advertisement revenue is 0 and 209 registered & 200 un registered agencies are jobless and got bankrupt.

After issuing GO MS No 68, other media revenue to GHMC is around 8 to 10 CR (Bus shelters, Metro media, FOBS, Umbrellas) excluding hoardings and due to some legal complications as of now GHMC was not getting the above revenue also.

We had executed many advertising campaigns for the last Government and present Government, for many Government welfare schemes and as if now due to unavailability of hoarding media all the corporates and small Business developers are unable to promote their brand value and their products in the city like Hyderabad due to Monopoly and restricted media with higher tariffs.

Soon after the Congress Government formed, we the TOMO association gave a representation in Prajadarbar and Chief Ministers Office on 11th Dec 2024, regarding to bring a new advertisement policy with the following media.

Small size mono/uni pole hoardings Display size 30’x30’, roof top hoardings up to 3rd floor with the display size of 50’x25’ and wall drop hoardings maximum 1000sft. With the financial revenue details.

In the month of January 2024, the same representation submitted at the commissioner GHMC, and Principal Secretory MA & UD, and Special Secretary to CM, to bring a comprehensive advertisement policy to save the outdoor advertising industry.

In the month of Jan-2024 we met Honorable Minister Sri. Ponnam Prabakar, Hyderabad City In charge and discussed about our representation and given him, on the same representation he wrote a letter to the Principal Secretary MA&UD, and after this we met 3 to 4 Honorable Ministers, but still the advertising policy is pending.

Soon after announcing the GHMC limits expansion up to Outer Ring Road, we again submitted a representation with full financial details with graphical chart stating that if allows all kind media in GHMC limits the Government may get around 200 to 300 crores advertisement tax as revenue per year.

While we are pursuing about the new advertisement policy, on 18th March 2024 the CDMA department issued a circular (ROC No.143551/2020-24/M1) to all the municipalities and ULBS in Telangana stating not to collect any advertisement taxes and not to issue any new permissions, as the Government is going to revise advertisement tax.

Immediately after this circular we met the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration and given our representation and immediately we got positive response from the Commissioner and informed us that soon we will get new advertisement policy.

There after immediately we met the Principal Secretary MA&UD regarding the CDMA Circular and given a representation and discussed about our problem with that circular.

From the last 1 year onwards we are regularly pursuing for the new advertisement policy to all municipalities including GHMC.

Regarding comprehensive advertisement policy, we met many Honorable Ministers seeking their help, and as the designated portfolio is with Honorable Chief Minister we are trying for his appointment since Jan -2024 onwards, but still, we are waiting for appointment.