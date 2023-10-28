Live
- SMART Bazaar announces festive offers
- Amitabh endorses APL Apollo Pipes
- Tatas to make iPhone in India
- Shareholders’ nod for Ambani scions
- Dr Reddy’s Q2 net up 33% at Rs 1,482 cr
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 28 October 2023
- AIUDF to hand over formal support letter to INDIA bloc
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today stable, check the rates on October 28, 2023
- Bengal ration distribution case: Minister Mallick remanded to ED custody till Nov 6
- Ongole: Haribabu receives Best PG Chemistry Teacher Award
SCB launches a cleanliness drive
Hyderabad: The sanitation department of Secunderabad Cantonment launched a cleanliness drive on Friday. This is a week-long drive, all the lanes of all eight wards of SCB will be swept, and this drive will take place daily. Along with this the nala is been distilled and trees are been trimmed, said a senior officer, SCB.
