SCB launches a cleanliness drive

Hyderabad: The sanitation department of Secunderabad Cantonment launched a cleanliness drive on Friday. This is a week-long drive, all the lanes of all eight wards of SCB will be swept, and this drive will take place daily. Along with this the nala is been distilled and trees are been trimmed, said a senior officer, SCB.

